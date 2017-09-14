Capital Works on Improving Passing Game Ahead of Billings Skyview Matchup

The Capital Bruins will defend a 3-0 record on Friday as the team takes on the Billings Skyview Falcons. The Falcons have the opposite record of the Bruins at 0-3.

Even though the Bruins are one of three undefeated teams in Class AA along with Bozeman and Billings Senior, Bruins head football coach Kyle Mihelish says Capital struggled in the secondary allowing too many plays during their first two matchups against Great Falls High and Flathead. However, Mihelish says his team bounced back against Butte, only allowing six receptions in that 44-7 win. While Capital says the running game is working for the Bruins, both players and coach say they have some stuff the team can do in order to beat the Falcons and other teams throughout the season.

"I know defensively we have to win first downs. We have to stop the run. They're physical, they're big. Offensively, we can't stall on drives and can't get penalties like we're 2nd and 5 and then all of sudden we're 2nd 15. We have to be consistent and get down the field," said head coach Kyle Mihelish.

"We're really going to have to be mentally ready. They're going to come out and try to pound us and we have to be mentally ready for that and be able to pound them too," said senior running back Seth Schneider.

"We need to work on our passing game still we're getting better at it in each game with it. When you play better teams, we're going to have to step and make passes because people are going to start coming up and play our run game really hard," said senior quarterback Matt McGinley.

The Bruins will travel to Billings to face the Falcons on Friday at 7:00 p.m.