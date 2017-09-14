Carroll Women's Soccer Wins at Home Against MSU-Billings

Helena, Mont. – Payton Netz scored a goal and tallied an assist, two other Saints scored and Devan Murfitt scored her third-straight shutout en route to a 3-0 defeat of NCAA DII opponent MSU Billings Thursday at Nelson Stadium.

The Fighting Saints dominated both sides of the ball from the start of the game. Carroll outshot the Yellowjackets 16-8 and earned six corner kicks to two for MSUB.

Taryn Neameyer started the scoring in the 22nd minute from a right-side cross by Netz.

“Payton had the ball wide and took on the outside defender and got it across with a diagonal ball by the six” Neameyer said. “I shot it, and the goalkeeper got a hand to it, so it rolled slowly into the back of the net.”

Netz scored her first goal of the season in the 62nd minute off an assisted cross from Emily Spindler, and Katie Anderson scored a free-kick goal from 40 yards out in the 73rd minute.

Devan Murfitt made six saves and faced a total of eight shots for her third shutout of the season.

Neameyer noted how well the team was able to prepare for the game.

“We had an excellent warmup today, and we were hyped to play MSUB since they’re a DII team,” she said. “It’s always nice to prove that we can still be better than a DII school since we’re NAIA. I definitely think that our mentality coming in was right where it needed to be.”

Despite the poor weather conditions at the start of the game, head coach Dave Thorvilson said that the players were excited to be playing back home in Helena.

“I think we’re obviously excited to be at home,” he said. “It was a cold, wet, and rainy day so we didn’t get to see as many fans as we would like, but just to play on our field and be in our own locker room and go through all of those motions, the energy level was right where we needed it.”

The Fighting Saints have two days off before playing Presentation College (S.D.) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Nelson Stadium. Live stream of the game will be available on Carroll Athletics YouTube Channel.

Courtesy: Carroll Sports Information