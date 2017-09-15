Great Falls Central & Choteau Face Off in Battle of the Undefeated

The Great Falls Central Catholic Mustangs football team faces its toughest challenge of the season on Saturday when they host the undefeated Choteau Bulldogs. The Mustangs are undefeated as well this season and say this game is a 'must win' for them.

With so much congestion at the top of the subdivision with these two teams along with the 3-0 Belt Huskies, Central says the winner of Saturday's game puts themselves in the driver's seat moving toward the playoffs - while the loser could be left in the rearview mirror.

"We've been to the playoffs 3 times in 6 years and our goal is to get a home playoff game," head coach Greg Horton said. "It's a lot easier to win and control your fate (in that regard)."



"It's crucial for us to win this game and show everyone in the North Division what we got and show that we're going to be one of the top teams," added junior quarterback Noah Ambuehl.

Kickoff for the "battle of the undefeated" matchup between the Mustangs and the Bulldogs is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th at 1pm at Great Falls Central High School. Stay tuned with SWX on air and online for highlights from the game.