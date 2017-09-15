Power Schools lose route bus to flames - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Power Schools lose route bus to flames

Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. Around 9 a.m. the fiery bus was discovered by a custodian. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported.

The bus reportedly had gone out for servicing that day and had been sitting in the parking lot since 8 a.m. It is suspected the blaze was sparked by an electrical issue but the investigation is still ongoing.

Superintendent Loren Dunk shared a video of the bus going in flames on his Twitter account.

Posted from Power Schools Facebook:

"A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot. Teachers, staff and students responded correctly and did a great job evacuating the school. Our Power Fire Department safely took care of the situation. The students and school were in no danger and classes have resumed normally. A huge thank you goes out to our amazing Power Fire Department!"

Power school lost a route bus this morning. Everyone is safe. Thanks PFD. Staff & students followed protocol very well. pic.twitter.com/kxLwboUWTA

— Loren Dunk (@DunkLoren) September 15, 2017 " />

