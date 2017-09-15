"Learn to Play Lacrosse" with Great Falls Lacrosse Club!

Join the Great Falls Lacrosse Club for its “Learn to Play Lacrosse” event!

Totally free and open to all kids ages 8 and up, the day will introduce athletes to the sport by teaching the basics, understanding the rules/equipment, developing skills, and building a foundation for competition. But most importantly, those involved will have a ton of fun!

The day will take place on Saturday, September 23rd from 9:00-3:00pm, at Jaycee Park located behind the 2J’s Complex. Kids are asked to wear tennis shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring a sack lunch and refillable water bottle.

If folks are interested, there is a parent informational meeting on September 19th at the Faith Center (10th Avenue South) at 7:00pm.

For questions or concerns, visit the Great Falls Lacrosse Club’s website, or call Randy Gilbertson at 406-868-2924.