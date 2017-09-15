"Learn to Play Lacrosse" with Great Falls Lacrosse Club!

Join the Great Falls Lacrosse Club for its “Learn to Play Lacrosse” event!
Totally free and open to all kids ages 8 and up, the day will introduce athletes to the sport by teaching the basics, understanding the rules/equipment, developing skills, and building a foundation for competition. But most importantly, those involved will have a ton of fun!
The day will take place on Saturday, September 23rd from 9:00-3:00pm, at Jaycee Park located behind the 2J’s Complex. Kids are asked to wear tennis shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring a sack lunch and refillable water bottle.
If folks are interested, there is a parent informational meeting on September 19th at the Faith Center (10th Avenue South) at 7:00pm.
For questions or concerns, visit the Great Falls Lacrosse Club’s website, or call Randy Gilbertson at 406-868-2924.
Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...
Great Falls - The NWS in Great Falls say it's been 93 days..or more than three months since we've seen this much rain in the Great Falls area.
Verizon Wireless is taking heat from not only customers, but from our own Senator. After the company sent out letters saying they are discontinuing service to rural Montana. We reached out to Verizon and in a statement, Verizon said over 900 customers are affected.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
