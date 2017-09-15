Morning Light Coffee grand opening brings hundreds out

The Great Falls Food Bank is starting to put the pieces back together after a burglar broke in and trashed the place. The vandal ransacked the place only leaving with a laptop, a few cans of food about 3 dollars in change. Great Falls Food Bank Director, Shaun Tatarka, said the items can be replaced but the most damage was done when 400 people could not get the meals the needed due to the intruder. He said, "if the individual needed food we certainly could have helped him...

