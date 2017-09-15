Food Bank picking up pieces after being burglarized

The Great Falls Food Bank is starting to put the pieces back together after a burglar broke in and trashed the place.

The vandal ransacked the place only leaving with a laptop, a few cans of food about 3 dollars in change.

Great Falls Food Bank Director, Shaun Tatarka, said the items can be replaced but the most damage was done when 400 people could not get the meals the needed due to the intruder.

He said, "if the individual needed food we certainly could have helped him. We could have given him food whatever it took but him breaking causing all this damage granted we did have insurance it still slows our day to day life dealing with the insurance companies and the police and security its just for nothing because the individual didn't profit at all."



Despite the laptop being stolen Tatarka says no personal information was compromised

They are open for business as usual and if you have any leads on who this man may be you are urged to call the GFPD.