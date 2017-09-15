GFCMSU to hold college night for home schooled students

Great Falls - Great Falls College MSU is giving home schooled students..a chance to learn more about the college experience. They're holding their second annual informational night coming up on Oct. 2.

The event is open to both parents and students in grades 9-12. Organizers say staff members will be on hand to answer questions about the college application process and financial aid. Leanne Frost is the Director of General Studies at the college, and she says this occasion also gives students a chance to learn more about duel enrollment options or taking college courses while they are still in high school. While many public schools teach their students about this option, Frost says home schooled students may not know about it.

"And so when the home schooled students are not in those formal, public settings, they may not get the information as well, at least not in the formal kind of setting so we wanted to provide an opportunity for those students to get the same information that students in the public schools are getting," said Frost.

The informational night will be held on Oct 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call (406) 771-4300.