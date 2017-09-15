Malmstrom AFB honors National POW/MIA Day

Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west central Spokane near Dean and Nettleton. Police say they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the area and one person was found dead inside. SPD says two people have been detained and there is no threat to the public.
Verizon Wireless is taking heat from not only customers, but from our own Senator. After the company sent out letters saying they are discontinuing service to rural Montana. We reached out to Verizon and in a statement, Verizon said over 900 customers are affected.
Without question, this fire season has been challenging for Montana. Now, local firefighters are asking you to help them with another challenge.
Join the Great Falls Lacrosse Club for its “Learn to Play Lacrosse” event! Totally free and open to all kids ages 8 and up, the day will introduce athletes to the sport by teaching the basics, understanding the rules/equipment, developing skills, and building a foundation for competition. But most importantly, those involved will have a ton of fun! The day will take place on Saturday, September 23rd from 9:00-3:00pm, at Jaycee Park located behind the 2J’s Complex. ...
A moment of silence was held across the nation in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day here in the U.S.
