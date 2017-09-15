Malmstrom AFB honors National POW/MIA Day

Great Falls - A moment of silence was held across the nation in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day here in the U.S. The event is observed each year on the third Friday in September, and a ceremony was also held Friday afternoon at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

The 45-minute event was open to the public, Airmen and their families. It included a wreath laying ceremony, folding of the flag and a moment of silence for al Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA). WWII POW, Lt. Loren Rice, was also recognized by Malmstrom. His B17 bomber was shot down over europe 73 years ago. Rice says Friday's occasion brings back a lot of memories. Airmen at Malmstrom say this annual event also centers around remembering those who served before them.

"It's very near and dear to those that serve, because the fact is at any given time we could be in that predicament we have to give the ultimate sacrifice our lives or you know what, we're in another land and we are defending our constitution," said Senior Master Sgt. Eric Butt.

Coming up at 9 and 10, hear from Lt. Rice and learn more about Friday's ceremony.

