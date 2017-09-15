"Frustration" over current forest management

Residents and community leaders expressed their frustration at drawn-out court proceedings for projects they say could have helped prevent several large wildfires this season.

The discussion happened today at a roundtable in Helena hosted by Congressman Greg Gianforte. According to Gianforte, the Stonewall Vegetation Project was approved by the Forest Service and has been in the works for at least eight years. But several environmental organizations stood up to the project in court.

Now, Gianforte says part of the area designated for the project eventually erupted into the Park and Arrastra Creek fires.



"We have a litigation problem that's tying-up forest management projects and preventing us from developing healthy forests. It's not just this case. Also the Cottonwood decision has now tied-up 140,000 acres of forest management projects in Montana. We have a litigation project and we need to fix it," says Gianforte.



Several meetings are still planned with Gianforte throughout Montana over the next week, focusing on developing better forest management practices.