Without question, this fire season has been challenging for Montana. Now, local firefighters are asking you to help them with another challenge.

Saturday morning firefighters from across Cascade County will take to the streets of Great Falls for their annual ‘Fill the Boot’ drive to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For more than six decades the International Association of Firefighters has stood on the front lines for the MDA, trying to make a difference in the lives of those affected by muscle disease.

Tomorrow from 8 a.m to around 5 p.m. firefighters will be around Great Falls, boots in hand. Firefighter Steven Tucker says this is a chance for them to give back to the Treasure State.

“It's nice to do things like this, and let people now that we're not raising money for fire works for the city,” Tucker said. “It's for muscular dystrophy to go back to the kids here in Montana.”

Tucker says Great Falls usually ranks in the top two in the state for money raised. Whether it’s a couple of dollars in your wallet or purse, or even the loose change in your console every bit helps.