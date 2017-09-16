Carroll Football Looking to Bounce Back From 0-2 Start

Carroll College football remains winless after a road loss to Frontier Conference favorite Montana Tech and a historic home loss against Rocky Mountain College.

"I don't think there's a lot of happy people but I think we have a group of young guys that we enjoy being around as coaches. These guys, attitude is good, we just have to make sure we keep them upbeat as coaches but we still got to make them accountable," said Mike Van Diest.

So far, the defense has allowed more than 40 points and 500 total offensive yards per game. In addition, the Saints are without all-conference defensive lineman Beaugh Meyer for the rest of the season due to injury. Despite that loss, junior defensive back McBride Galt says the young "D" will eventually get better as players mature.

"We definitely didn't do what we hoped to do against either team. But there was some good things to take out from those games. You know, we play hard. We don't always play as smart as we can but you see guys giving their all out there and that's always good to see," said junior defensive back McBride Galt.

The Saints offense started strong but faded in both losses. Van Diest says the Saints need to run the ball better with guys like senior running back Ryan Walsh.

"I guess we can only go higher from here so just take it a game at a time and hopefully we find our way back to where we want to be," said senior running back Ryan Walsh.

Coach also says his team must be better, especially on the perimeter in the run and pass game this week against the MSU-Northern Lights.

"We certainly didn't want to start off this way but this is a good football team, there's good football players and we'll see how good we are on Saturday," said Mike Van Diest.

The Saints look to make the most of their next opportunity to get in the win column with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Nelson Stadium.