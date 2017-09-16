Kids arrested at GFH after threatening to rob people

Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...

Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...

Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun. When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon. ...

Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun. When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon. ...

Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun. When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon. ...

Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun. When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon. ...

Great Falls - The NWS in Great Falls say it's been 93 days..or more than three months since we've seen this much rain in the Great Falls area.

Great Falls - The NWS in Great Falls say it's been 93 days..or more than three months since we've seen this much rain in the Great Falls area.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.

After spending years on 9th street and Second Avenue North Morning Light Coffee has found a new home. Now on the corner of 17th Street South and 9th Avenue South the local coffee shop has almost doubled in size and added a few more features they never thought possible. Tim Luoma, part of the management team said the move opens up bigger doors for them especially being closer to 10th Avenue and Great Falls High School. Luoma said he is looking forward to being able to have a lot...