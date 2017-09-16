Local banks come together to help charity

Local banks here in Great Falls are supporting a local charity with some friendly competition.

The First Interstate, Prairie Mountain, Stockman and US banks are all collecting canned goods, non perishables and cash donations.

Beth Mckinney, the food bank fund development coordinator, said while a year of bragging rights are at stake the real winners of the challenge is the community.

She said, "community events are what keep us going we don't have any government funding of stipends of any kind at any level federal, state, county none of that but it brings everybody together and gives back>

She says over the past 9 years this challenge has collected and donated almost 90,000 pounds of food.

The challenge will go on until September 22nd and collection barrels will be set up at those bank locations.

If you want to donate directly to the food bank, you can call Beth at 406-452-9029.