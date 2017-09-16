Local banks come together to help charity

Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...
Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...
Great Falls - The NWS in Great Falls say it's been 93 days..or more than three months since we've seen this much rain in the Great Falls area.
Great Falls - The NWS in Great Falls say it's been 93 days..or more than three months since we've seen this much rain in the Great Falls area.
An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...
An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...
A moment of silence was held across the nation in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day here in the U.S.
A moment of silence was held across the nation in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day here in the U.S.