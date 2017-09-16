Flathead County Sheriff's Department Releases More Information A - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Flathead County Sheriff's Department Releases More Information About Threats

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
KALISPELL -

An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... The suspect has taken extraordinary measures to conceal his electronic identity and location. We have and are continuing to fully investigate every local lead or person of interest. We continue to work around the clock, with both national and international assistance to determine both the identity and the location… of the suspect... Further information will be released as it becomes available." Now we're getting more information from the Columbia Falls Police Department. The department released a press release saying in part... "The cyber terrorist... Has now stooped to the low level of texting parents and students in hopes to continue his barrage of digital fear mongering. This person was able to hack in to the school district #6 server where he gained access to phone numbers of staff, parents, and students... If you receive a text from a phone number that you do not recognize please do not engage in conversation or try to respond... Our law enforcement agencies are remaining vigilant, proactive, and investigating each of these threats as leads."  The department is assuring the public that there is still no threat. We did reach out to the Flathead County Sheriff's Department for more information. They explained that so far they have no more information to release to the public. Stay with ABC/Fox Montana for more information as it becomes available.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Power Schools lose route bus to flames

    Power Schools lose route bus to flames

    Friday, September 15 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:26:22 GMT

    Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...

    Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...

  • Kids arrested at GFH after threatening to rob people

    Kids arrested at GFH after threatening to rob people

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:03:20 GMT
    Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun.  When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon.  ...
    Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun.  When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon.  ...

  • Rain, Snow helping put out fires

    Rain, Snow helping put out fires

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:23:38 GMT

    Great Falls - The NWS in Great Falls say it's been 93 days..or more than three months since we've seen this much rain in the Great Falls area. 

    Great Falls - The NWS in Great Falls say it's been 93 days..or more than three months since we've seen this much rain in the Great Falls area. 

  • Level 3 Sexual Offender change of address

    Level 3 Sexual Offender change of address

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:49:02 GMT
    The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.
    The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.

  • Morning Light Coffee grand opening brings hundreds out

    Morning Light Coffee grand opening brings hundreds out

    Friday, September 15 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-09-16 00:03:56 GMT
    After spending years on 9th street and Second Avenue North Morning Light Coffee has found a new home. Now on the corner of 17th Street South and 9th Avenue South the local coffee shop has almost doubled in size and added a few more features they never thought possible. Tim Luoma, part of the management team said the move opens up bigger doors for them especially being closer to 10th Avenue and Great Falls High School.  Luoma said he is looking forward to being able to have a lot...
    After spending years on 9th street and Second Avenue North Morning Light Coffee has found a new home. Now on the corner of 17th Street South and 9th Avenue South the local coffee shop has almost doubled in size and added a few more features they never thought possible. Tim Luoma, part of the management team said the move opens up bigger doors for them especially being closer to 10th Avenue and Great Falls High School.  Luoma said he is looking forward to being able to have a lot...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Department Releases More Information About Threats

    Flathead County Sheriff's Department Releases More Information About Threats

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:25:35 GMT

    An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...

    An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...

  • Local banks come together to help charity

    Local banks come together to help charity

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:16:33 GMT
    Local banks here in Great Falls are supporting a local charity with some friendly competition. The First Interstate, Prairie Mountain, Stockman and US banks are all collecting canned goods, non perishables and cash donations. Beth Mckinney, the food bank fund development coordinator, said while a year of bragging rights are at stake the real winners of the challenge is the community. She said, "community events are what keep us going we don't have any government funding of stipe...
    Local banks here in Great Falls are supporting a local charity with some friendly competition. The First Interstate, Prairie Mountain, Stockman and US banks are all collecting canned goods, non perishables and cash donations. Beth Mckinney, the food bank fund development coordinator, said while a year of bragging rights are at stake the real winners of the challenge is the community. She said, "community events are what keep us going we don't have any government funding of stipe...

  • Kids arrested at GFH after threatening to rob people

    Kids arrested at GFH after threatening to rob people

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:03:20 GMT
    Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun.  When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon.  ...
    Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun.  When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon.  ...

  • Malmstrom AFB honors National POW/MIA Day

    Malmstrom AFB honors National POW/MIA Day

    Saturday, September 16 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-09-16 22:58:54 GMT

    A moment of silence was held across the nation in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day here in the U.S. 

    A moment of silence was held across the nation in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day here in the U.S. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.