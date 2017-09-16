Flathead County Sheriff's Department Releases More Information About Threats

Early Friday morning, reports of a school bus on fire in Power came to KFBB's newsroom. Power Schools posted on their Facebook Page that the bus caught fire in the back parking lot. It is not clear if anyone was on the bus when it happened, but teachers, students and staff were able to evacuate the school safely. PFD was able to put the flames out safely. No injuries reported. Posted from Power Schools Facebook: "A route bus caught fire this morning in the back parking lot...

Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun. When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon. ...