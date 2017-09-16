Ennis Rebounds from Tri City Loss to Beat DGS

The Ennis Mustangs are back.

Not that they ever left, but the team looked like Ennis teams of old with a 76-37 drubbing of Denton/Geyser/Stanford.

Earlier in the week, the Mustangs were shocked by the Tri-City Titans in a 48-28 loss.

In Saturday's game against DGS, the Mustangs were able to get whatever they wanted offensively.

Quarterback Tanner Wood spread the ball all over the field throwing, and the run game was able to get to the edges and pull off big runs.

Defensively, Ennis's size proved to be the difference as they completely shut down the Bearcats running attack.

Mustangs Head Coach Chris Hess said he loved the way his team responded.

"We were just hungry to get back to that 'feeling good mode.' We took the loss (to Tri Cities) pretty hard and knew it was a good wakeup call," Hess said. "We responded pretty well but we still have things to work on."

Ennis faces Joliet in their next matchup.