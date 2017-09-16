Carroll Football Beats MSU-Northern At Home

Carroll College hosted Montana State-Northern at Nelson Stadium on Saturday in a battle of 0-2 football teams.

The Fighting Saints beat the Lights 34-3 to improve to 1-2 overall and in Frontier Conference play. After the game, Saints head coach Mike Van Diest credited team leadership for this week's turnaround.

“That's what we told our team last night. You're very blessed to have leaders like we have. Because they weren't pointing fingers at anybody. They wanted things done the right way. They asked us coaches. Can we do some things different or maybe better? But they're good," said Mike Van Diest.

Carroll is on the road against the unbeaten, 14th-ranked Southern Oregon Raiders next Saturday. MSU-Northern takes their 0-3 overall and conference records into a home match-up against the 1-3 University of Montana-Western Bulldogs.