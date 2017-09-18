Bitterroot seeks input on logging, access plan

Most of the state saw a considerable amount of moisture last week, which helped lower fire activity for some of the blazes. Lots of rain and snow finally hit Montana after nearly 100 days without any precipitation. Some parts of the state have seen feet of snow at higher elevations, right where some of our fires are. But what does this mean for the fire fighters? “So it has minimized our fire behavior and given our fire fighters the opportunity to get in their and continue...

