Woman assaulted with bear spray

Great Falls, MT - A man is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Partner or Family Member Assault, and Assault With a Weapon after he allegedly sprayed his ex-girlfriend in the face with bear spray when she told him to leave her home.

On September 16, Great Falls Police Department Officers responded to a report of an intruder and the use of pepper spray. Officers spoke with the victim who said James Potter was in her home unlawfully when she woke up.

The victim says she told Potter to leave multiple times, but he refused. After a while, Potter left only to return and say to the victim, something to the effect of "I should bash your head in." The victim says Potter then pinned her to the couch. When she managed to get free, she ran for the can of bear spray next to the door.

She told officers she was afraid Potter was going to hurt her. According to the police report, the victim told Potter to leave and he approached her so she sprayed him in the face. The victim says he then took the bear spray from her and sprayed it in her face.

The victim told officers that she had previously been in a relationship with Potter.

James Dillard Potter Jr. is a registered violent offender after he was convicted in 1997 for Aggravated Assault. He has also been convicted for misdemeanor possession, criminal mischief and assault. Potter has Partner or Family Member Assault convictions from 8/10/1991; 9/14/1991; 11/09/2001; and 6/02/2003. He also has convictions for Possession with Intent to Sell, Felony and two for Violation of Protective Order.

James Potter is currently being charged with Aggravated Burglary, Partner or Family Member Assault, and Assault With a Weapon.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.