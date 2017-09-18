DEQ begins year-long Environmental Impact Statement for Black Butte Copper Mine

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday it will soon begin the process of completing an Environmental Impact Statement ofr the proposed Black Butte Copper Mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.

According to a press release sent out by the DEQ, the Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, is "an extensive environmental review that discloses the potential impacts fo the project and includes several opportunities for public review and involvement."

This comes about one month after KFBB reported that Tintina Resources' application was deemed complete. Moving forward, the mining company must still receive several permits from the DEQ, including air and water quality permits.

Tintina Resources originally submitted its application for a mining permit in December 2015. Since then, Tintina and the DEQ have gone back and forth multiple times with new requests for information and clarification.