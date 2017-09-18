National monument boundaries are shrinking



Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has made his recommendations on national monuments, whose boundaries will shrink to allow for things like logging or grazing, and even commercial fishing. But there's a place in Montana set to become a National Monument.



The 19 page report was actually leaked from the secretaries office. We reached out for a comment but there was no response from Secretary Zinke.

however in reading the documents. In it are his recommendations to President Trump are to recognize African American or Native American history.



Here in Montana the Badger Two Medicine made the list to become protected. The land is scared to the Blackfeet tribe. According to Badger Two Medicine.org the area provides cultural identity, strength, and history to the Blackfeet people. Michael Jamison from the National Parks Conservation Association is happy Zinke wants to protect the area. However he is some what skeptical.



"If we can just un do the permanency of a monument at the whim of the next administration then what goes the protection of the badger even mean?

It's not acceptable to propose for the Badger Two Medicine when proposing to strip national monuments protection from places like Bears Ear that are just as scared to native American and just as culturally rich as the badger too," said Jamison.



Jamison said these other places are the same to someone else as the two medicine badger area is to the Blackfeet people.

he says there's a number of people in the area who have been working on protecting the badger two medicine area for decades

Jaimson said believes changing things on a whim is dangerous. And added these types of practices will leave other places vulnerable to future attacks.