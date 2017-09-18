Tip a Cop 2017

"To protect and serve" is the usual motto for law enforcement but Tuesday our local officers are taking it to a whole new level.

The Great Falls Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol and even our sheriff deputies are teaming up with Special Olympics Montana and Mackenzie River Pizza Company for this year's Tip A Cop.

The tips go directly to SOM and a two dollar donation will be given if you order the Guardian pizza.

"Going and enjoy your lunch or dinner like normal. Tip your waitress or waiter like you normally would/. But then there's a special envelop for anything above and beyond you would like to contribute," said Fisher.

The funds raised help the athletes travel and covers other expenses like getting equipment

Fisher said every year they have fun. And added there is a certain element of friendly competition from other law enforce agencies across the state as every MRP is participating.

The event will be run all day.