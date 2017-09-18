Sink hole opens up after recent construction on sewers

A sink hole in an alley on 18th Street N and 3rd Ave N has grown to the size of a compact car in nearly 48 hours, and the crazy part is the alley was paved just last week.

We were told the hole was only about 6 inches deep last night by the city. By this morning, it had measured about 9 inches deep. Thankfully repairs have already started on the hole.

Neighbors say this was caused by a sewer repair project that started a while ago. The construction crew completed the project just over a week ago. They tell us due to the large amount of rain Great Falls got over the weekend; the moisture was the culprit of the sinkhole. Within forty eight hours it was the size of a compact car.

“Well it's huge and I saw it eat a car the other day so it's concerning and it is a nuisance it's going to be hard for them to take the trash and there is a very large hole in the back alley of the house we just bought” says Nerissa Neumann.

Now I spoke with other homeowners in the area and the hardest part of this big hassle is trying to get to their driveways without driving in the growing hole.

He did tell me it isn’t uncommon when you have to dig 21 feet down and receive a lot of rain after the project is completed, which we did, a sink hole or what he called it, a settlement, can occur. I reached out to other engineers in the area to see if this is true.

Although they didn't want to go on camera either they did say if the surrounding earth isn’t tamped perfectly, something like this could happen. Now said the extent to how deep it could sink varies from a couple inches to feet depending on how much rain we get and the earth moves.

The construction company has already come out here and started to work on the sink hole to fix it. They told me the fix should be completed within the week.