28th Annual Shadows of the Past Art Auction

Join the Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation for the 28th Annual "Shadows of the Past" Art Auction. Money raised through the auction will go towards the resident dining room, and making it feel more "homelike" for patients. 

The event will feature live music, art, food, beverages, and an evening gala. 

The art auction will take place on Saturday, September 23rd from 4:00pm-10:00pm at the Choteau Pavilion, located at 306 1st St. NE, Choteau, MT.

  • Woman assaulted with bear spray

    A man is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Partner or Family Member Assault, and Assault With a Weapon after he allegedly sprayed his ex-girlfriend in the face with bear spray when she told him to leave her home. 

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • Sink hole opens up after recent construction on sewers

    A sink hole in an alley on 18th Street N and 3rd Ave N  has grown to the size of a compact car in nearly 48 hours, and the crazy part is the alley was paved just last week. We were told the hole was only about 6 inches deep last night by the city. By this morning, it had measured about 9 inches deep. Thankfully repairs have already started on the hole. Neighbors say this was caused by a sewer repair project that started a while ago. The construction crew completed the project j...
  • Kids arrested at GFH after threatening to rob people

    Great Falls High School went on lock down when reports that a group of kids were walking around saying they were going to rob people. The Great Falls Police Department says one of the suspects even pointed what was believed to be a real gun.  When officers arrived on the scene they found the group and upon searching them and found a BB gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7 inch blade. 15 year old Christopher Maes was arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon.  ...
  • Young immigrants shout down Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi

    U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been shouted down at a San Francisco event by young immigrants protesting her conversations with President Donald Trump on immigration policy.  

