Southern Oregon Defeats Montana Western Football

Story of the Day

After unprecedented snow storm dropped several inches of heavy snow in Dillon, which had the grounds crew feverishly working to clear the field in time for kickoff. The 14th ranked Southern Oregon Raiders came into Vigilante Stadium and dropped seven touchdowns on the Bulldogs. Cruising to an easy 52-28 victory.



Stars of the Game

Southern Oregon quarterback Tanner Trosin threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns, and running for 29 yards and another score.

Montana Western cornerback Zach Janis tied a career high with 14 tackles.



Stat of the Game

537. The Bulldogs gave up 537 yards of offense, a disturbing trend as they have given up 485 yards, and 489 yards in their last three losses.



Turning Point

Leading 7-3 after the first quarter, the Bulldogs gave up 28 points on four straight raider possessions. The offensive outburst by the raiders was too much for the Bulldogs to overcome.



The Bulldogs So Far

The Bulldogs lost their third straight game, falling to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Southern Oregon improved to 3-0.



Up Next

The Bulldogs will look to snap the losing streak as they head north to Havre, Mont. to take on the Lights of Montana State Northern on Sept. 23 at 1p.m.



Misc.

Kyle Shulte and Tristan Clark with nine tackles each

Walker McKitrick scored his first career touchdown catch

Hunter Thomsen scored his first touchdown of the year.

Courtesy: Montana Western Sports Information