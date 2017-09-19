Senior Standout: Helena High's Kaleb Winterburn

Returning Bengals senior quarterback Kaleb Winterburn says he has seen improvement with his mental game so far this fall.

"I'm just kind of reading the defense more than I did last year. Not really guessing. I'm kind of going through my reads and actually doing what I need to do more than just kind of go play football," said Kaleb.

Kaleb's versatile backfield mate and fellow senior, running back Kyle Tabbert, says that translates onto the field.

"I mean, he's the quarterback that I would take over anybody and he's a good leader. He's working hard and trying to get better also every week and he's doing a good job too with his footwork and throwing the ball," said Kyle.

Head coach Tony Arntson says Kaleb has made strides with his command on the sideline and in the huddle since last season.

"He's a leader and he's positive and he stays positive and he stays very focused on the next series of offense," said Tony Arntson.

Coach says Kaleb brings a dynamic, dual-threat ability to his position.

"The defense has to plan and they have to account for him in the running game and that makes things better for Tabbert and makes things easier on the offensive line," said Tony Arntson.

That aspect is part of what earned him the opportunity for a verbal commitment to the Montana State Bobcats as an athlete.

"It's been a dream of mine to play college football and getting the opportunity to play at the Division I level really just, I mean, how could you not take advantage of that?" said Kaleb.

Right now, he's focused on making the most of his senior football season.

"I just want to soak every moment in, just leave it all on the field, really not regret anything, go all out, and just show the state who Helena High really is," said Kaleb.