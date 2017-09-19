Change of address notification for Tier 3 Sex Offender in Great Falls

A sink hole in an alley on 18th Street N and 3rd Ave N has grown to the size of a compact car in nearly 48 hours, and the crazy part is the alley was paved just last week. We were told the hole was only about 6 inches deep last night by the city. By this morning, it had measured about 9 inches deep. Thankfully repairs have already started on the hole. Neighbors say this was caused by a sewer repair project that started a while ago. The construction crew completed the project j...

