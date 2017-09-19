2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

73-year-old Harold James Belcher of Fort Peck was the bus driver and 31-year-old Julie Ann Steiger was the pickup truck driver.

Valley County sheriff-coroner, Vernon Buerkle confirmed these names.

Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.



According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 Tuesday morning when a pickup crossed the center line, hitting the school bus head on. The crash happened on US Highway 2 at mile marker 526. The bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck were both killed.

Bob Connors, Superintendent of the Glasgow Public School, said this was a handicap-accessible bus filled with eighth-graders going on a field trip to Havre. One child had to be air lifted to Billings for non-life threatening injuries. Other students along with the chaperone were taken to Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow to be treated for minor injuries.

"I've never had anything happen like this in my 33 years of experience," Connors said.

Conner said counselors were available for other students for emotional support.

