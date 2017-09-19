"Friends of the Flag" Golf Tournament in Great Falls

Join the Great Falls REALTORS Flag Project for the “Friends of the Flag” Golf Tournament!

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards keeping the US Flag flying on Overlook Park in Great Falls. Member Josh Lind says the Flag continues to fly thanks to donations and volunteers, and costs about $10,000/year to keep up. That’s why events like this are not only important to bring people in the community together, but to keep the Flag flying.

The tournament will take place on Friday, Sept. 29th at Hickory Swing Golf Course.

The event will feature a 4 person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9:00am, including breakfast and lunch. There will also be a chance to win $1,000,000 with a Hole-In-One, thanks to Dixon Golf. And for those less inclined to golf “well,” there will also be contests for the Best Dressed Team, Best Dressed Cart, Best Team Score, Longest Drive, Close to the Pin, and Longest Putt.

For more information, to register, or for a sponsor, visit here.