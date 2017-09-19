How early is to early to start campaigning

Candidates are already gearing up to become the next US congressional candidate for Montana.

Even though the election is 14 months away, the question now is how early is too early to start campaigning?

right now, we're only able to confirm four of the candidates congressmen Greg Gianforte's press secretary says he will file for re- election for 2018.

John Heenan, a lawyer out of Billings, who has put a hold on practicing law to chase this seat.

Grant Kier, former executive director of five valleys land trust out of Missoula...

Drew Turiano, a real estate investor out of Helena.



Political analyst, Lee Banville, says its simple if these candidates want to be in this race, they must start building that recognition and support system now, so that voters know who they are.

Now official filling for the seat does not open up until January 11, 2018.

If you're interested in meeting one of the candidates John Heenan will be at the Celtic Cowboy until 6pm Tuesday and will also be speaking at the Great Falls Rising at 6:30pm Tuesday.