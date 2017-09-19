Battling substance abuse - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Battling substance abuse

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
News from the State's capitol Tuesday Attorneedy General Tim Fox presented a land mark report on substance abuse. The report is part of his office's initiative called Addressing the Impact of Drugs or for short AID Montana. 

This report took just over a year to put together. It's almost 90 pages and contains some pretty startling facts. For example 61 percent of Montana high schoolers who drink engage in binge drinking behavior. 

During the press conference the Attorney General said the data study goes back to the 1980's. He said since then substance abuse has jumped nearly 560 percent.  Methamphetamine use alone in 5 years has sky rocketed by 500 percent. He added we need tighter border security because Mexican cartels bring in drugs and make it easier to access them.  His office is working with both federal and state agencies on a plan to rid substance abuse in the State, but said prevention starts at home.

"Certainly to some extent government needs to be involved, in that in our schools and other places but again as I mentioned in the conference room this is an all hands on desk issue and so while many things about life and teaching about life start in the home we also ne to be involved at the community level the state level and the federal level as well,"said Fox. 

Non profits and churches are also playing a critical role in the fight against drugs with substance abuse prevention programs.
Fox said this is a bipartisan issue, and looks forward to working with all entities regarding the plan ahead.
On Thursday the Attorney General will be presenting this report to state agencies and congressional committees.

