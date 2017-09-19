Sears Hometown closes temporarily

Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
A man is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Partner or Family Member Assault, and Assault With a Weapon after he allegedly sprayed his ex-girlfriend in the face with bear spray when she told him to leave her home.
Should the city of Great Falls increase the parking rates for Downtown parking garages and several other city-owned parking lots? It’s a question many have been asking.
For the second time this year a Great Falls Police Officer has been involved in a shooting.
