Sears Hometown closes temporarily

Sears Hometown store in Great Falls has abruptly closed their doors, at least temporarily. But what does this mean for folks like Pamela Mills, who was expecting to pick up her washer and dryer she recently ordered?

“My dad was picking up the washer and dryer and when he showed up to the store at 10 o'clock this morning, no one was there” says Mills.

Mill's father recently purchased a brand new washer and dryer for her to help with convenience. The plan was to pick them up today, but after realizing the store wasn't open, Pam or her father were never told why.

When I was able to talk to someone at the holiday village mall, I was told the store is temporarily closed, but it is unclear whether it will reopen.

Mills and her father were able to get their money back, but she says she's lost faith in sears.

“At this point I wouldn't shop at sears, I just wouldn't. With k-mart closing, the Sears clothing lines, I mean even if they re-opened I wouldn't trust them” says Mills”

We called sears corporate to see if plans of permanent closure were happening, but still waiting on a response.

