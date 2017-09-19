Proposed mill levy for Cascade County to be on November ballot

For Cascade County residents, coming up on the ballot in November you can expect to see a new tax increase proposal. It's one that Great Falls Development Authority president, Brett Doney, says is not only long overdue, but is more common than we might think.

"First off, we've watched other communities in Montana that have had the mill levy for many many years. Yellowstone County with Billings, Flathead County has it. They have it down in Butte-Silver Bow. So what it would do is obviously give us more resources," says Doney.

And those resources, according to Doney, are more important than ever given what he calls the "current financial pressure" the City of Great Falls is under.

At most, the mill levy would cost a homeowner of a $100,000 home $4.05 a year; for a $150,000 home it's $6.08, and the homeowner of a $200,000 home would pay $8.10 cents a year.

Doney says if residents vote yes in the November election, those taxes would kick in late next year.