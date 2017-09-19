Parking fees increase for parking garages and certain lots - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Parking fees increase for parking garages and certain lots

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Should the city of Great Falls increase the parking rates for Downtown parking garages and several other city-owned parking lots?

It’s a question many have been asking, and tonight a decision was made.

In a four to one decision, City Commissioners voted in favor of resolution 10205. The fee increase will go towards maintenance and possibly security for certain parking garages and surface lots.

It’s been an ongoing discussion since 2014, which led City Commissioners to be surprised there weren’t any public comments against the latest proposal in the meeting.

Last week, Craig Raymond, Great Falls Director of Planning and Community Development, told KFBB garage prices would go from $46 to $51, while surface lots would jump from $30 to $35.

The increases will not affect parking meter prices or parking ticket fines.

