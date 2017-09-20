Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan

While some students are involved in a select number of activities, Great Falls Central volleyball player Rachel Ryan is involved in four: at school, and in the community.

"It's just really important to give back to their community and be appreciative for what people give to you," Ryan said.

That attitude has led Rachel to be a teacher at Bible camp, Treasurer of Key Club, a mentor for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program. She was also nominated this year to join Leadership High School, a program that goes out in the community and lends a hand.

"She's the first one to sign up for volunteer stuff and she's just helpful all around," said Ryan's friend and teammate, Sydney Hill.

Rachel says her favorite experience giving back to the community was molding future Central Catholic students into well-rounded individuals.

"Even though they're just kindergartners and second graders they really grew in their faith and their relationships with others. With me being a leader for them they could look up to me based on how I was treating others," Rachel said.

Rachel's positive attitude isn't just prevalent when helping community members. She's always there to pick up her coaches and teammates on the volleyball court, too.

"She's always uplifting our team. If you're ever doubting yourself she's always there to reaffirm and tells you "you're really good." She's just that player who everyone wants to be around," Hill said.

"She's very sweet and very nice to anyone who comes in her path. You can always count on her to make someone feel comfortable in any new environment that they come into," added Mustangs volleyball coach Danielle Baeth.