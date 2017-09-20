9/19 High School Soccer Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

9/19 High School Soccer Highlights & Scores

Posted: Updated:

Boys:

Helena Capital 0, Missoula Sentinel 0.

Girls:

Helena Capital 5, Missoula Sentinel 2.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.