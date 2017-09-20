Guardsmen deactivated from wildfires

Last week we told you about 66 men and women from the Montana Air National Guard who were activated and ordered to fort Harrison in Helena to train to fight fires.

We said we would inform you which fires they would go to, but it turns out, they won't be going to any fires. The guardsmen endured a wide range of training over the weekend. From security training to fire fighting techniques, all in preparation to battle several wildfires. However, Mother Nature had a different idea for the guardsmen.

“93 total people, of whom 66 were airmen from the Montana Air National Guard, they were planning to go out and fight fires this week. However on Monday, due to changing weather conditions, they were demobilized and sent home” says Capt. Finnegan

Captain Finnegan says if all of the fire's took a sudden turn for the worse, then these men and women would not have to go through the same training again, and could go straight to the front lines.