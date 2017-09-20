Wisconsin couple plead not guilty in caged child case - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Wisconsin couple plead not guilty in caged child case

By Associated Press

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to locking her 9-year-old granddaughter in a basement kennel.
    
Forty-six-year-old Gail Lalonde and 48-year-old Dale Deavers entered their pleas Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
    
Authorities say the girl was locked in a wire kennel every night and let out in the morning. A criminal complaint says Lalonde told investigators she kept the girl in the cage at night because she's a danger to herself and others. Lalonde says her granddaughter hurts animals, threatens to kill them and eats cleaning solutions.
    
The complaint says investigators also found a marijuana growing operation behind a false wall in the basement.
    
Lalond and Deavers are charged with causing mental harm to a child, false imprisonment, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

