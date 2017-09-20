GFCMSU to host engineer day

Great Falls - The world of civil engineering is growing and so are the salaries that come with it. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average salary sits at just over $70k per year. The BLS says as of 2014, there were nearly 300,000 Civil Engineering jobs in the U.S. Great Falls College MSU (GFCMSU) adds that this field is growing, with a 19% increase in jobs expected from 2010 to the year 2020.

That's why the school is hosting an engineering day on campus coming up on Oct. 10th. The four hour event will be open to both high school students and their parents. They will participate in hands on activities and see what it takes to become a chemical, computer, mechanical engineer and more.

GFCMSU also offers a 1+3 engineering program where students can save $10k by taking their first year courses here in Great Falls, then completing their degree at Montana State University (MSU) in Bozeman. Event organizers say they also see a need for engineers in the local workforce as well, adding this could be one way to help fill that void.

"And we can do that by starting to offer the classes at the college and then hopefully the students will start here, they will go to MSU, complete their degree and come back here," said Leanne Frost, Director of General Studies, GFCMSU.

There will also be an engineering informational session open to the public on the evening of Oct. 10 in Heritage Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who wants to attend.