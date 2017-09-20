Sears Hometown Store Re-Opens

Great Falls - After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened. Tom Cronnelly, the Sears Hometown Stores' District Manager, says a change of ownership caused the temporary shut down.

The previous owner has retired so now the store is being operated by their corporate office. He says right now, the business is looking for a new local owner. We are told that Sears will be open during its regular hours, and Cronnelly says they've reached out to all customers who were affected by the sudden closure.

Right now, their phone lines are still down, but Sears is responding to emails. If you have a question, you can email them at store3904@shos.com. if you're interested in owning this sears store, you can go here.