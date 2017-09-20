More than 300 guardsmen remain on fires

Despite the recent rain across Montana we remain in a state of disaster. Just last week more than 500 guardsmen were helping to battle fires but now roughly 200 have been sent home.

These men and women could be activated again at a moment’s notice. The guardsmen that do remain out on the fires are helping in a variety of ways... whether it's acting as security, helping to train fire fighters, mopping up, or even assisting in radio communications.

Captain Ryan Finnegan with Montana National Guard says should they get called up again they could respond much quicker.

“The training the airmen went through is good for quite a while so if there is another call up, those folks are already trained and we'd be able to get them out the door a little faster” says Capt. Finnegan.

State of disaster will remain in effect until October 1st. At that point Governor Steve Bullock will reevaluate Montana’s fire situation and decide if more troops should be sent home or back out on fires.