Students to be released from hospital after fatal crash

Sears Hometown store in Great Falls has abruptly closed their doors, at least temporarily. But what does this mean for folks like Pamela Mills, who was expecting to pick up her washer and dryer she recently ordered? “My dad was picking up the washer and dryer and when he showed up to the store at 10 o'clock this morning, no one was there” says Mills. Mill's father recently purchased a brand new washer and dryer for her to help with convenience. The plan was to pick the...

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to locking her 9-year-old granddaughter in a basement kennel. Forty-six-year-old Gail Lalonde and 48-year-old Dale Deavers entered their pleas Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

The Great Falls Police Department has sent out a public notification to inform citizens of Great Falls that a Tier 3 Sex Offender has changed his address within the city limits. David Allen Knaff has updated his address to 402 2nd Ave. S. #19.

A sink hole in an alley on 18th Street N and 3rd Ave N has grown to the size of a compact car in nearly 48 hours, and the crazy part is the alley was paved just last week. We were told the hole was only about 6 inches deep last night by the city. By this morning, it had measured about 9 inches deep. Thankfully repairs have already started on the hole. Neighbors say this was caused by a sewer repair project that started a while ago. The construction crew completed the project j...