Bison Football Team Desperate for a Win

Last week Great Falls High Bison football coach Mark Samson said his team's game against Billings West was a "must win."

Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

The Bison lost 31-20 to fall to 1-3 on the season, a major difference from the 2-2 record they were striving for.

So where do the Bison go from here?

Even though Great Falls High's record doesn't look that great the team has been competitive in every contest this season.

Members of the Bison said in order to grind out a win this Friday against Missoula Big Sky they'll need to compete every play, not be so uptight, and focus on having fun.

"We've been trying to teach the kids to go out and execute but have fun while doing it," Samson said. "Just play the game, stop thinking about it so much and just play the game."

Senior tight end Kyle Winkler added the team will come out with more intensity.

"This is a turnaround game for us and I think that we'll come out and just give it everything," he said.

The Bison hope to get back on the right track against the Eagles Friday at 7 p.m.