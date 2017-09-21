Suspect arrested after robbing Great Falls Food Bank

The Great Falls Police Department has sent out a public notification to inform citizens of Great Falls that a Tier 3 Sex Offender has changed his address within the city limits. David Allen Knaff has updated his address to 402 2nd Ave. S. #19.

More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

The man that burglarized the Great Falls Food Bank earlier this month has been identified. According to the Facebook page of the Great Falls Police Department, 27 year-old Brandon Burshia is the man who broke into the the Food Bank last Thursday. The incident caused a few hundred dollars in damages; Burshia allegedly stole a laptop, a few cans of food and about three dollars in change.