Suspect arrested after robbing Great Falls Food Bank

35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened.
More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living where the devastation took place.
