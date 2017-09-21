Mexico City earthquake impacts local Pastor

The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up.

Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living where the devastation took place.

“I texted Andrew, and said another earthquake, are you OK?” Schlund said.

That was his immediate response, because his son, wife and granddaughter have been living in Mexico City over the last few years. They evacuated their fifth floor apartment during yesterday’s 7.1 earthquake that’s left hundreds dead.

“It started shaking and he didn't know if what was going to be like the last one or not, so he waited and when the walls started cracking apart he grabbed his wife and our grand daughter and just took off,” Schlund said.

“They didn’t even stop to get shoes"

His son Andrew, along with his wife Kelsey and their daughter Charlotte speak to Steve weekly. Yesterday Andrew tried calling but connections were bad.

He told Steve the coverage was such that only texting would go through at the time, but were able to speak soon.

“By yesterday evening it was back to normal and he was able to Facetime,” he said.

Andrew told Steve public transportation was out, and there were no Ubers available. Right now, he, Kelsey and their daughter are stating with another Lutheran Missionary in Mexico City.

However, Schlund isn’t sure how long they’ll be there.

“I don't know what their near plans are going to be. They don't even now I don't think."

The good news is they’re safe.