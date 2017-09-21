Mexico City earthquake impacts local Pastor - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Mexico City earthquake impacts local Pastor

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up.

Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living  where the devastation took place.

“I texted Andrew, and said another earthquake, are you OK?” Schlund said.

That was his immediate response, because his son, wife and granddaughter have been living in Mexico City over the last few years. They evacuated their fifth floor apartment during yesterday’s 7.1 earthquake that’s left hundreds dead.

“It started shaking and he didn't know if what was going to be like the last one or not, so he waited and when the walls started cracking apart he grabbed his wife and our grand daughter and just took off,” Schlund said. 

“They didn’t even stop to get shoes"

His son Andrew, along with his wife Kelsey and their daughter Charlotte speak to Steve weekly. Yesterday Andrew tried calling but connections were bad.

He told Steve the coverage was such that only texting would go through at the time, but were able to speak soon.

“By yesterday evening it was back to normal and he was able to Facetime,” he said.

Andrew told Steve public transportation was out, and there were no Ubers available. Right now, he, Kelsey and their daughter are stating with another Lutheran Missionary in Mexico City.

However, Schlund isn’t sure how long they’ll be there.

“I don't know what their near plans are going to be. They don't even now I don't think."

The good news is they’re safe.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • Change of address notification for Tier 3 Sex Offender in Great Falls

    Change of address notification for Tier 3 Sex Offender in Great Falls

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-09-19 17:00:45 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department has sent out a public notification to inform citizens of Great Falls that a Tier 3 Sex Offender has changed his address within the city limits. David Allen Knaff has updated his address to 402 2nd Ave. S. #19.
    The Great Falls Police Department has sent out a public notification to inform citizens of Great Falls that a Tier 3 Sex Offender has changed his address within the city limits. David Allen Knaff has updated his address to 402 2nd Ave. S. #19.

  • Sears Hometown Store Re-Opens

    Sears Hometown Store Re-Opens

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:48:44 GMT

    After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened. 

    After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened. 

  • Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

    Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-19 04:15:20 GMT

    More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

    More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

  • Suspect arrested after robbing Great Falls Food Bank

    Suspect arrested after robbing Great Falls Food Bank

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:05:10 GMT
    The man that burglarized the Great Falls Food Bank earlier this month has been identified. According to the Facebook page of the Great Falls Police Department, 27 year-old Brandon Burshia is the man who broke into the the Food Bank last Thursday. The incident caused a few hundred dollars in damages; Burshia allegedly stole a laptop, a few cans of food and about three dollars in change.   
    The man that burglarized the Great Falls Food Bank earlier this month has been identified. According to the Facebook page of the Great Falls Police Department, 27 year-old Brandon Burshia is the man who broke into the the Food Bank last Thursday. The incident caused a few hundred dollars in damages; Burshia allegedly stole a laptop, a few cans of food and about three dollars in change.   

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:51:49 GMT

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

  • Mexico City earthquake impacts local Pastor

    Mexico City earthquake impacts local Pastor

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:39:31 GMT

    The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living  where the devastation took place.

    The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living  where the devastation took place.

  • Suspect arrested after robbing Great Falls Food Bank

    Suspect arrested after robbing Great Falls Food Bank

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:05:10 GMT
    The man that burglarized the Great Falls Food Bank earlier this month has been identified. According to the Facebook page of the Great Falls Police Department, 27 year-old Brandon Burshia is the man who broke into the the Food Bank last Thursday. The incident caused a few hundred dollars in damages; Burshia allegedly stole a laptop, a few cans of food and about three dollars in change.   
    The man that burglarized the Great Falls Food Bank earlier this month has been identified. According to the Facebook page of the Great Falls Police Department, 27 year-old Brandon Burshia is the man who broke into the the Food Bank last Thursday. The incident caused a few hundred dollars in damages; Burshia allegedly stole a laptop, a few cans of food and about three dollars in change.   

  • Eight candidates fighting to be Montana's next U.S. Senate

    Eight candidates fighting to be Montana's next U.S. Senate

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-09-21 01:03:13 GMT
    Six republicans have announced they will actively pursue a spot in  the US Senate race. Troy Downing, an air veteran, Russell Fagg ,a former state representative, Scott Roy McLean, Ronald Murray, Albert Olszewski,  former Montana House Representative from district 11, and Matt Rosendale, who currently serves as Montana's state auditor. On the democratic side Senator John Tester will also seek re-election in the November primary, right now he is the only democrat who has mad...
    Six republicans have announced they will actively pursue a spot in  the US Senate race. Troy Downing, an air veteran, Russell Fagg ,a former state representative, Scott Roy McLean, Ronald Murray, Albert Olszewski,  former Montana House Representative from district 11, and Matt Rosendale, who currently serves as Montana's state auditor. On the democratic side Senator John Tester will also seek re-election in the November primary, right now he is the only democrat who has mad...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.