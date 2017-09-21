Women's Foundation funds equity projects across Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Women's Foundation funds equity projects across Montana

Posted: Updated:

Missoula, MT- The Women's Foundation of Montana, a project of the Montana Community Foundation, has invested in ten grants to help support programs that focus on creating systemic change to improve the economic status of women, supporting initiatives that give girls the tools to be financially successful, and programs that improve women’s economic security and equalize the pay gap.

The list of grants made include:

  • Hopa Mountain, Bozeman, Statewide Grant Challenge - $5,000
  • Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, Billings, Statewide Grant Challenge - $4,000
  • Girls Using Their Strengths (GUTS!) GRIT Project, YWCA Missoula - $5,000
  • AAUW Start Smart Training, Statewide - $4,000
  • Montana Girls STEM Collaborative, Bozeman, Statewide - $5,000
  • Montana GEMS, Butte - $4,000
  • Montana Code School, Missoula/Bozeman - $4,000
  • Montana NEW Leadership, Mansfield Center, University of Montana, Missoula - $5,000
  • Montana State University Northern, Non-Traditional Careers Project, Havre - $2,000
  • Ecology Project International, Missoula - $8,000

“We are honored to be able to continue to support powerful work advancing opportunities for women and girls across the state,” said Jen Euell, Women’s Foundation of Montana Program Director. “We believe these projects represent best practices in our state, creating positive change not only in the lives of women and girls, but also in our workplaces and institutions.” 

