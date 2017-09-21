Women's Foundation funds equity projects across Montana

The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living where the devastation took place.

The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living where the devastation took place.

After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened.

After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened.

Six republicans have announced they will actively pursue a spot in the US Senate race. Troy Downing, an air veteran, Russell Fagg ,a former state representative, Scott Roy McLean, Ronald Murray, Albert Olszewski, former Montana House Representative from district 11, and Matt Rosendale, who currently serves as Montana's state auditor. On the democratic side Senator John Tester will also seek re-election in the November primary, right now he is the only democrat who has mad...