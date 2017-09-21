Trump nominates 4 for TVA board

The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living where the devastation took place.
After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to locking her 9-year-old granddaughter in a basement kennel. Forty-six-year-old Gail Lalonde and 48-year-old Dale Deavers entered their pleas Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
The man that burglarized the Great Falls Food Bank earlier this month has been identified. According to the Facebook page of the Great Falls Police Department, 27 year-old Brandon Burshia is the man who broke into the the Food Bank last Thursday.
