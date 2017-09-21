Great Falls Police Department host gun auction

Every year, the Great Falls Police Department ends up with over a hundred weapons that were either donated, never claimed or seized.

Thursday in an auction, those guns were sold and that money will now go back into the general fund for the city of Great Falls.

Under Montana law, it states that firearms cannot be destroyed hence, GFPD holding Thursday auction.

Jim Wells, GFPD media relations officer, said that these guns were not involved in any crimes and officers check all of them to make sure the serial numbers come back clean.



At the auction, only federal firearm license holders and their representatives were able to purchase the guns.