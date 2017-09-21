New partnerships will help families faster

In an effort to get help to people quicker My Neighbor In Need teamed up with Saint Vincent De Paul.

When someone asks for help to find things for the home like a bed, or a couch, they usually need it right away. Since 2012, My Neighbor In Need has filled nearly 10,000 requests. But sometimes not as quickly as they would like.

For example, if you requested a couch and one wasn't available, you would simply have to wait until one was donated to the non profit. Sometimes that could take weeks.

With the new alliance COO Dave Snuggs said they will give a voucher to the family. They could then go directly to Saint Vincent De Paul and get what they need.

"Saint Vincent De Paul is excited about this because now they are going to receive an increase in donation of items we would normally get yet they will serve people faster because they have the items in stock so they have a change to get more revenue from things that don't get given away, as well as have lower cost and we don't compete with each other," said Snuggs.

He said this all came about after a meeting last year. They discovered the organization was spending a huge amount of time and money picking up and dropping of these items.

The board decided to pair with another organization who does the same thing. Snuggs said they will have more money to help with financial requests. For example an emergency stay at a motel for a family. He said he hopes the community will continue to donate for those needs