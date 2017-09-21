Big name stores putting more mom and pop stores out of business

Great Falls continues to lose mom and pop businesses and now another store will be closing there doors forever.

Petcetra is closing it's doors after serving great falls for nearly 20 years and owners Mike and Shelia Klepps said keeping the shop open has been difficult for a while now, but the recent opening of Petsmart has pushed them over the edge...

Both the owners say that it's been a pleasure serving the city of Great Falls and putting smiles on the faces of kids and adults. They guarantee that the animals in the store will go to great homes.

Sheila said the doors will not close until mid-October or until everything is sold in the store.

Mike said there maybe plans to open up a fish store, but now its just time to rest.